Harrisonburg City Schools implementing new safety protocols

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On May 22, 2023, Harrisonburg High School went into lockdown due to a report of a potential weapon on campus following a student altercation.

The incident brought forth a discussion among Harrisonburg City Public Schools leadership about ways to better communicate security situations to staff, students, and their families. One new addition is implementing a color-coded system, which will be on badges worn by all HCPS staff.

“Red is a lockdown, orange is that we’re in the classrooms, we’re doing our thing, we’re teaching, students are going about their business but they will stay out of the hallways because there are law enforcement activities. Yellow is there’s something going on outside the school, so we want them to be aware of that, we want them to stay in the school and then green is all-clear,” Superintendent Dr. Michael Richards said.

If a situation arises on an HCPS campus, those in that school and their families will receive notification via phone and email of the threat level by color and a brief description, they will then be directed to the division’s website for more information.

Dr. Richards says this will help to limit the opportunity for speculation and the spread of misinformation.

“It can be harmful to say things that aren’t true in an emergency, and so from now on we’re going to do that very bare bones statement very quickly, and then you can go to the website where we’ve had more time to reflect with first responders and we can give more information,” Dr. Richards said.

Ahead of the start of the school year on Aug. 22, impact-resistant film was installed in the entryways at all HCPS schools, and visitor protocol has also been updated. Now any guests in the schools are required to sign-in, and have an escort during their visit.

Dr. Richards says HCPS will continue to look for ways to improve its safety protocols.

