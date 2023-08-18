Cream of the Crop
Health screenings being offered at the Rockingham County Fair

Sentara Medical Center conducting free health screenings.
Sentara Medical Center conducting free health screenings.(whsv)
By Ty Powell
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 1:03 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Not only can you enjoy a delicious funnel cake at the Rockingham County Fair, but you can also get a health screening at no cost.

Sentara Medical Center conducted blood pressure and cholesterol screenings for free, and clinic staff said the engagement has been through the roof, conducting over one-hundred screenings in one night.

They predict they will conduct at least five hundred screenings by the end of the week.

Brandy Sollenberger, nurse manager, said the screenings help bring awareness of any possible health concerns.

“We give everyone one of these cards—that we put their name on that and it gives sort of some guidelines for their blood pressure, where it may be safe and unsafe. and you can take this back to your primary care provider.” Sollenberger said.

The fair celebrated Senior Day on Thursday, offering a reduced rate for those sixty and older.

Susan Ribelir, Sentara senior advantage program coordinator, said the screenings were a great way to engage with the elderly community.

“Loneliness is an epidemic across our nation—and older adults have been dealing with that issue but, over the pandemic, it escalated so, we provided outlets for them to get together,” Ribelir said.

The screenings will continue every day until the fair ends.

