JMU partners with Eisenhower Dance Detroit for Dance Festival

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University School of Theater and Dance will be collaborating with the international dance company, Eisenhower Dance Detroit, for a special dance festival.

The Eisenhower Dance Detroit (EDD), best known for its world-class contemporary dancers, held auditions for the Duke dancers and those selected will dance alongside them in a special performance.

Matt Pardo, JMU assistant professor of dance, said this is an amazing opportunity for the student dancers.

“We’re excited – like I was talking about – how the program and the company can engage with each other in multifaceted ways. For instance, our dancers not only learn directly from the company but will also be performing alongside the professional dancers.” Pardo said.

However, Padro says he already has a special connection with the EDD.

“Eisenhower Dance Detroit happens to have been my first contract, so for me, it’s very exciting to get them here and to be able to interact with them as a staff member,” Padro said.

The festival will display a contemporary style of dancing—performing ballet, jazz, modern and other ranges of dance medians.

Pardo said this could be a groundbreaking performance for the student dancer’s careers.

“The JMU dance program model for engaging companies is relatively unique in the sense that we do often have our dancers perform alongside the professionals that come on campus. This has proven to allow our dancers to be seen by the directors and possibly yield jobs moving forward.” Padro said.

The festival will take place September 8 and 9 at the Forbes Center for the performing arts.

