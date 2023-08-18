JMU volleyball on quest to prove first year in Sun Belt far from a fluke

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison volleyball team didn’t just dip their toe in during their first season in the Sun Belt Conference.

They made a splash!

Not only did JMU win the Sun Belt Conference regular season title, they won the conference tournament title too, clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Everything is setup for the Dukes to duplicate last season’s success. On paper, JMU has the makings of a dominant team.

Head coach Lauren Steinbrecher has virtually the entire roster back from last season.

The Dukes have both the Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in Miette Veldman and Defensive Player of the Year in Sophie Davis.

However, the Dukes know games aren’t won on paper. They say last year is last year and it’s time to focus on a new challenge.

“It’s definitely changed. We’ve talked about that a little bit because last year nobody knew us and nobody had even seen us as players before,” said Veldman. “It’s definitely changed from being new kids on the block to now like we won and we definitely have a target on our back going into the season.”

Davis shared similar thoughts.

“Last year was just a different situation because nobody knew who we were,” said Davis. “But we were always confident in ourselves and our team. But it was a definitely different situation now. People know who we are. It’s really exciting to proove that we can still compete and still be a top team in the Sun Belt.”

Steinbrecher says this is one of the most talented teams she’s coached at JMU.

“Our depth has always been there but it just keeps getting bigger and bigger and better and better,” said Steinbrecher. “To the point where we play in a week and I have no idea who our starting lineup is. I think across the board all 16 deep continue to improve and I think our culture always gets better. I think we’re a little more mentally tough and ready for whatever comes this season.”

Before the Dukes open Sun Belt play, they play a daunting non-conference schedule where they face opponents like Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, and VCU. Steinbrecher says the challenging schedule is by design to get her team battle tested for the season.

The Dukes opens the season on Aug. 25 against High Point.

Lauren Steinbrecher talks with WHSV ahead of the start of the JMU Volleyball season on Aug. 17, 2023.

