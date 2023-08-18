Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

JMU volleyball on quest to prove first year in Sun Belt far from a fluke

James Madison women's volleyball coach Lauren Steinbrecher at practice on Aug. 17, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:53 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison volleyball team didn’t just dip their toe in during their first season in the Sun Belt Conference.

They made a splash!

Not only did JMU win the Sun Belt Conference regular season title, they won the conference tournament title too, clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Everything is setup for the Dukes to duplicate last season’s success. On paper, JMU has the makings of a dominant team.

Head coach Lauren Steinbrecher has virtually the entire roster back from last season.

The Dukes have both the Sun Belt Preseason Offensive Player of the Year in Miette Veldman and Defensive Player of the Year in Sophie Davis.

However, the Dukes know games aren’t won on paper. They say last year is last year and it’s time to focus on a new challenge.

“It’s definitely changed. We’ve talked about that a little bit because last year nobody knew us and nobody had even seen us as players before,” said Veldman. “It’s definitely changed from being new kids on the block to now like we won and we definitely have a target on our back going into the season.”

Davis shared similar thoughts.

“Last year was just a different situation because nobody knew who we were,” said Davis. “But we were always confident in ourselves and our team. But it was a definitely different situation now. People know who we are. It’s really exciting to proove that we can still compete and still be a top team in the Sun Belt.”

Steinbrecher says this is one of the most talented teams she’s coached at JMU.

“Our depth has always been there but it just keeps getting bigger and bigger and better and better,” said Steinbrecher. “To the point where we play in a week and I have no idea who our starting lineup is. I think across the board all 16 deep continue to improve and I think our culture always gets better. I think we’re a little more mentally tough and ready for whatever comes this season.”

Before the Dukes open Sun Belt play, they play a daunting non-conference schedule where they face opponents like Oregon, Penn State, Pitt, and VCU. Steinbrecher says the challenging schedule is by design to get her team battle tested for the season.

The Dukes opens the season on Aug. 25 against High Point.

Lauren Steinbrecher talks with WHSV ahead of the start of the JMU Volleyball season on Aug. 17, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 Volunteer firefighters at the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department resigned at once.
22 Volunteer firefighters resign at once in Augusta County
Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, was booked into the Caddo County Jail in Oklahoma. His bond is set at...
19-year-old who faked being a medical professional now arrested for defrauding dealership of $100k, police say
Aredith Thompson tells all
WVVA Exclusive: Woman wanted for murder breaks silence after breaking out
old Coca-Cola plant
New brewery may be coming to Staunton
Candi Royer’s legal team asks for trial venue to be moved, judge holds off on decision

Latest News

The JMU women's soccer team's huddle prior to their game against Charlotte on Aug. 17, 2023
JMU women’s soccer wins season opener against Charlotte
A Sun Belt Conference banner on the campus of James Madison University with Godwin Hall in the...
Sun Belt Conference adds swim & dive, JMU to compete
Bridgewater head coach Scott Lemn at practice on Aug. 16, 2023
‘We got a hungry team.’ Bridgewater has sights set on an ODAC Championship
Photo of Bob Huggins
Former WVU Coach Huggins enters program following DUI arrest