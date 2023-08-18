JMU women’s soccer wins season opener against Charlotte

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Behind three second half goals, the James Madison women’s soccer team defeated Charlotte 3-2 at Sentara Park on Tuesday night.

Neither team could generate much offense in the first half with both teams struggling to put shots on goal. The game was scoreless at halftime.

JMU struck first three minutes into the second half on a goal by Jeanette Fieldsend. Charlotte’s Macey Bader would score five minutes later on a free kick to tie the score 1-1.

Shortly after, JMU retook the lead after a Charlotte yellow card. JMU’s Alba Fernandez would score on a penalty kick. Shea Collins also scored for the Dukes.

JMU returns to action on Sunday against UNC Greensboro at Sentara Park. The game kicks off at 6 p.m.

