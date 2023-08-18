Cream of the Crop
JMU women’s soccer wins season opener against Charlotte

The JMU women's soccer team's huddle prior to their game against Charlotte on Aug. 17, 2023
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Behind three second half goals, the James Madison women’s soccer team defeated Charlotte 3-2 at Sentara Park on Tuesday night.

Neither team could generate much offense in the first half with both teams struggling to put shots on goal. The game was scoreless at halftime.

JMU struck first three minutes into the second half on a goal by Jeanette Fieldsend. Charlotte’s Macey Bader would score five minutes later on a free kick to tie the score 1-1.

Shortly after, JMU retook the lead after a Charlotte yellow card. JMU’s Alba Fernandez would score on a penalty kick. Shea Collins also scored for the Dukes.

JMU returns to action on Sunday against UNC Greensboro at Sentara Park. The game kicks off at 6 p.m.

