‘This is separation time.’ Cignetti talks competition for position groups

James Madison running back Ty Son Lawton at practice on Aug. 18, 2023
James Madison running back Ty Son Lawton at practice on Aug. 18, 2023(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team held practice No. 11 of fall camp on Friday morning.

The Dukes only have five practices left in camp before beginning preparations for their first game of the season Sept. 2 against Bucknell.

JMU head coach Curt Cignetti talked to members of the media following Friday morning’s practice and addressed the following topics.

  • Players creating separation over others in position competition
  • Specific competition at running back, wide receiver, defensive line, and secondary
  • Players stepping up into leadership roles

You can watch Coach Cignetti’s post-practice remarks in the video below.

Curt Cignetti speaks with the media after JMU football practice on Aug. 18, 2023.

