Uniontown Action Plan given at Staunton Planning Commission meeting

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The action plan to revitalize Uniontown in Staunton has been made.

During Thursday night’s Staunton Planning Commission meeting, the full plan of recommendations was given.

The once vibrant area now sits bare, but a development of plans is hoping to change that.

This process started back in March and is slowly becoming a reality.

Will Cockrell, senior planner working on the Uniontown plan said they have held many community meetings since March regarding this project and this area. He said they gathered a lot of turnouts from those meetings and the community survey sent out.

Cockrell said Uniontown is an essential part of the African American story in the Shenandoah Valley.

He said they are hoping to rezone much of the land to residential, it currently is zoned for industrial.

However, with more homes would come a need for more water and sewer access.

“With water and sewer extensions we’re not talking about a handful of homes but what the potential is there in order to make this a successful community,” Cockrell said.

Cockrell said their main goals are reinvestment, sense of community, preservation and re-establishing connections.

”When you hear of Uniontown’s future of create a thriving and resilient Uniontown that embodies its historic sense of community, provides families with a healthy place to call home and honor its proud past,” Cockrell said.

The plan includes 18 action recommendations, each taking one to multiple years to complete.

The full detailed plan can be found here.

