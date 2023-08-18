Virginia DMV launches updated website

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has launched a new website.

Gerald Lackey, Commissioner for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, said they have been working on the website redesigns for several months, and the website launched on August 9.

“We overall gave it a fresh new look, we simplified the content so it is easier to understand, we changed the layout a bit so it is faster to navigate,” said Lackey.

Lackey suggests people visit the website before making the drive to a service station because there are over 50 transactions that can be completed online.

”They can register and renew their registration online. That will make it a lot simpler for them. Within seven days they will get their tags, they will get their registration. But you can get other thing. Renew your license, get a duplicate license, change your address,” said Lackey.

Lackey said one of the biggest focuses for the new website was creating easy navigation, so people can find what they are looking for.

“If you are new the state we have a section dedicated to all the different things you need to do. If you are a business we have a section dedicated to you, if you are a veteran, we have a section dedicated to you,” said Lackey.

Lackey said the transition was seamless and feels great to see everything up and ready.

“That first day it went live and watch everything spring to life, that was a great day,” said Lackey.

