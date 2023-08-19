Downtown businesses feel uptick during college move-in weekend

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University is welcoming approximately 4,750 new students. Classes begin Aug. 23, but local businesses are already feeling the impact with families checking out the scenery.

Though the students’ return may bring heavy traffic to the area, places like Clementine Café have been prepping because they are ready for the influx and the boost in business.

“You can’t drive down Port Road anymore, but there’s tons of stuff to do in town. The town just comes back alive. The summers are nice, but we really start moving, things get going; the restaurants run better at full blast as opposed to being at partial speed during the summer,” Clementine’s Master Chef and General Manager Matthew Clancey said.

People working downtown described the last three months as the slowest business has been, with the weekend rush being just what business needed.

Clancey said he is excited for newcomers to see what Harrisonburg has to offer.

