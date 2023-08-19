Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Downtown businesses feel uptick during college move-in weekend

JMU students return to Harrisonburg, and business await the uptick of customers.
By Cora Dickey
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University is welcoming approximately 4,750 new students. Classes begin Aug. 23, but local businesses are already feeling the impact with families checking out the scenery.

Though the students’ return may bring heavy traffic to the area, places like Clementine Café have been prepping because they are ready for the influx and the boost in business.

“You can’t drive down Port Road anymore, but there’s tons of stuff to do in town. The town just comes back alive. The summers are nice, but we really start moving, things get going; the restaurants run better at full blast as opposed to being at partial speed during the summer,” Clementine’s Master Chef and General Manager Matthew Clancey said.

People working downtown described the last three months as the slowest business has been, with the weekend rush being just what business needed.

Clancey said he is excited for newcomers to see what Harrisonburg has to offer.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 Volunteer firefighters at the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department resigned at once.
22 Volunteer firefighters resign at once in Augusta County
The school will have a focus on outdoor learning with students spending at least half of their...
Edson Forest School set for first school year in Keezletown
Virginia DMV
Virginia DMV launches updated website
Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, was booked into the Caddo County Jail in Oklahoma. His bond is set at...
19-year-old who faked being a medical professional now arrested for defrauding dealership of $100k, police say
Horses seized from Mt. Jackson are on the road to recovery at Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue...
‘Light has come back to their eyes’ seized horses recovering

Latest News

A proud moment people have of the 75-year milestone that it is a result of being in touch with...
Rockingham County Fair completes milestone of 75 years of tradition
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunshine and pleasant to begin the weekend, then hot
The daycare was hoping to be open for kids who feel they do not have a place that meets their...
Every Child Early Learning Center fighting for second chance at denied permit
FILE - Petersburg head coach Donny Evans
EndZone Preview: Petersburg