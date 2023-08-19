EndZone Preview: Petersburg

(WHSV) - The Petersburg Vikings are coming off a strong 2022 season and believe they have the pieces to turn in another positive season.

The Vikings went 7-4 in 2022. Donny Evans returns for his fourth season as head coach.

One of the pluses for Petersburg is 14 starters return from last season. Key players include linebacker Cam Ault, the team’s leading tackler and running back and wide receiver Trace Rohrbaugh.

Look for Clay Arbaugh to step up at quarterback. He started some games as a freshman. Now entering his junior season, he’s prepared to be the full-time starter.

Evans says this is a relatively young Petersburg team but it’s a group with varsity experience.

“Right now with Petersburg being such a small school, we have several athletes that’ve been playing on varsity since they were freshman pretty much in football, basketball, and baseball. They have a lot of varsity games under their belt,” says Peterson. “I’m excited to see what they do as juniors. We do have about six to seven seniors. I’m excited to see what all these guys can do together and have another successful year and hopefully get back to the playoffs and compete for another state championship.”

Petersburg’s schedule is listed below.

2023 Schedule

8/25 - Berkeley Springs

9/2 - Buffalo

9/9 - at Pendleton County

9/15 - at Northern Garrett

9/22 - at Trinity

9/29 - Moorefield

10/6 - Pocahontas County

10/13 - at Greenbrier West

10/20 - BYE

10/27 - Tucker County

11/3 - East Hardy

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.