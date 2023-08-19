Former ACSO K9 reunited and retired with handler

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A homecoming fit for a K9.

After enough funds were raised to buy a new K9 unit for the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO), Friday afternoon Rico returned home.

After weeks without his other half, Dennis Reynolds was eager to make his family complete again with Rico’s return.

“I’m completely overwhelmed the support from the community is just overtaking me and I’m just in shock I can’t believe this is happening,” Dennis Reynolds, Rico’s owner said.

The price was set at $19,000 to get Rico home.

“I never thought that amount of money would be raised for this cause, but you know here I am waiting on my partner,” Reynolds said.

Rico has officially been retired from the line of duty.

However, his five years serving Augusta County doesn’t go unnoticed.

“He has 123,220 dollars in drug narcotic seizures, he had 270 deployments total, he had 15 apprehensions that were non-drug related and he assisted with 96 arrests,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds has created a bond with Rico over the years and said he’s ready to give him the retirement he deserves.

“One of my goals for him is to become a service dog so that way I can take him out in public, also there’s different kind of training things that I would like to do with him,” Reynolds said. “I’m a hunter so I would like to do some blood trailing with him or even some antlers shed, we could find the antler sheds and just live life as a dog he loves to swim, and we like to camp, and I think that would be a fun thing for him to do.”

Reynolds thanked the community for the fundraising efforts and uplifting messages sent to him, Amy Swoope with Blue Ridge Canine Services, Page Hearn, and his family.

“I want to thank VP Canine Association also because without them this wouldn’t be possible either, they’re helping with all the supplies with Rico as he retires as far as his food, medical bills, they help with the shelter, any kind of needs he has it’s just an outstanding association,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds asks if you would like to continue to give for dogs who serve their communities donate to VP Canine Association.

