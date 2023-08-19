Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Missing hikers found after disappearing in Alaskan wilderness for nearly a week

Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week...
Jonas Bare and Cynthia Hovesepian have been found after they went missing for nearly a week while on a hike in Alaska.(Fairbanks Police Department)
By Shannon Cole and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - A couple from Tennessee who went missing at an Alaskan resort for nearly a week has been located.

KTUU reports that Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were first reported missing last Saturday after they did not check out of their vacation rental and missed their return flight home.

On Friday, Alaska State Troopers said Bare was found by a pair of hikers about 200 yards from the Chena Hot Springs Resort. The hikers assisted him and brought him to the rescue post at the resort.

Bare, uninjured, told troopers that he left his companion, Hovsepian, about 3 miles away from the resort to seek help. Troopers and Bare returned to the area, calling out for Hovsepian until she was found.

They ended up finding Hovsepian and the group all returned to the command post at the resort safely.

Bare and Hovsepian were evaluated by medics but there was no immediate word on their condition.

The tourists were visiting the Fairbanks area from Nashville. Family and friends became alarmed when they failed to make their return flight last weekend.

Authorities found the couple’s rental car earlier this week. Troopers also located the pair’s luggage that was still at their vacation rental.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

22 Volunteer firefighters at the Riverheads Volunteer Fire Department resigned at once.
22 Volunteer firefighters resign at once in Augusta County
The school will have a focus on outdoor learning with students spending at least half of their...
Edson Forest School set for first school year in Keezletown
Zachry Brent Bailey, 19, was booked into the Caddo County Jail in Oklahoma. His bond is set at...
19-year-old who faked being a medical professional now arrested for defrauding dealership of $100k, police say
Virginia DMV
Virginia DMV launches updated website
Horses seized from Mt. Jackson are on the road to recovery at Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue...
‘Light has come back to their eyes’ seized horses recovering

Latest News

Arborists from around the country are lending a hand in West Maui to save the historic banyan...
‘There’s still life’: Crews working to save Maui’s historic 150-year-old banyan tree
Photo still of the logo for the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Amber Alert canceled after 2-month-old found safe; suspect still at large
Associated Press reporter Michael Liedtke sits in the back of a Cruise driverless taxi that...
GM’s Cruise autonomous vehicle unit agrees to cut fleet in half after 2 crashes in San Francisco
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Sunshine and pleasant to begin the weekend, then hot