Reid reflects on road to JMU, looks to make impact in secondary

James Madison safety Que Reid during fall camp in 2023.
James Madison safety Que Reid during fall camp in 2023.(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s hard to imagine Que Reid wearing anything besides purple and gold.

The fact of the matter is, when the Concord, N.C. native was getting recruited out of high school, he never thought he’d end up at James Madison.

“I never thought. I’m not going to lie to y’all,” said Reid. “My senior year of high school, I first heard about JMU when they beat East Carolina. I was at the game. Me and my mom had this conversation and I remember it to this day. I said, ‘Mom. Where is JMU? She said, ‘It’s in Virginia.’ I said, ‘I never heard of it but they look pretty good.’”

That game Reid is referring to was the season opener in 2017 when the Dukes defeated the Pirates 34-14. From that point forward, Reid was intrigued by JMU.

However, another school was also intrigued by Reid.

The school was Elon. The head coach?

Curt Cignetti.

That opportunity was appealing to Reid because his dad, Lamont, played at North Carolina State, when Cignetti was on the coaching staff.

Ultimately, Que Reid chose the Dukes. However, Cignetti would eventually get the chance to coach Que Reid. He was hired as the JMU football coach December 2018.

“When I found out [Coach Cignetti] got the job here, he was just like, ‘Woah. That’s crazy,’” said Que Reid. “Like you coached my dad and now I’m getting coached under you. It’s something that’s really exciting for me to be able to have Coach Cignetti being able to coach me and being able to understand who I am.”

Cignetti remembers seeing Lamont Reid very well from his days at N.C. State.

“He started as a true freshman at corner. Played in the NFL awhile,” said Cignetti. “Que’s made his share of big plays. Looking forward to having a big year from him.”

As the safety gets set for his fifth and final season with the Dukes, Reid is leaving it all on the field.

“Just being a leader. Being able to continue to grow,” said Reid. “Be healthy and understand that I’m here for my teammates. Being able to understand that this is my last year to be able to be positive. Being able to grow. Football can end each day so it’s all about being able to take that next step.”

