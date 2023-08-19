VHD report: Fewer kindergarteners are vaccinated

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Fewer parents are getting their kids vaccinated, according to a report from the Virginia Department of Health.

The report says vaccination rates for kindergarteners was around 89% last fall, which is less than it was before the coronavirus pandemic. Rebecca Epstein with Project Immunize Virginia believes this could be due to misinformation.

“I definitely think there has been an increase in fear. We live through a very scary time, but I think it’s important to look back at that history and remember we’re building on decades and decades, centuries of research and practice that has led us to where we are with our vaccine development research,” she said.

Epstein says if vaccination rates get too low, then we could start to see outbreaks for other diseases: “Things like measles, polio, pertussis, which is whooping cough,” she said.

Project Immunize Virginia keeps track of student vaccination rates for this very reason.

“We’re always looking at these immunization rates, especially for kids in kindergarten, seventh grade, and 12th grade because this is when they receive really important immunizations to diseases that are easily spread,” Epstein said.

VDH Director of Immunization Christy Gray says it is important to note the data from this recent report only accounts for the start of the school year.

“It’s looking at what is the status of the student on day one. That doesn’t mean that the student doesn’t get their vaccine the next day or even that day or several weeks later, it just means that on day one this is where the students are in Virginia,” Gray said.

Gray also says any questions or doubts about any vaccine are normal, and the best way to learn more is to simply ask.

“VDH supports parents wanting to seek out information about how to make the best health care decisions for their children. And a great resource for that is your child’s pediatrician,” Gray said. “We really encourage parents to have those conversations.”

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.