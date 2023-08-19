Cream of the Crop
Virginia State Police say charges are pending in fatal Greene County crash

By NBC29
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Greene County.

VSP says the crash happened at the intersection of Route 29 and Commerce Drive around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, August 16. A 2016 Ford Transit van on Commerce Dr. pulled across Rt. 29 and into the path of a northbound 2007 Ford Explorer. The impact of the crash caused the Explorer to run off the road and hit a building.

The driver of the Explorer, 66-year-old Roland Jackson of Madison, died at the scene. A 62-year-old female passenger was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

VSP says Jackson was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the van, 40-year-old Brooks S. Travis of Gordonsville, was not injured in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Authorities say charges are pending.

