Charlottesville company recognized for its environmental sustainability

Blue Ridge Graphics is now certified by the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership, a nonprofit organization, for meeting certain environmental standards.
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A printing company in Charlottesville is being recognized for its environmental sustainability.

Blue Ridge Graphics is now certified by the Sustainable Green Printing Partnership, a nonprofit organization, for meeting certain environmental standards.

Blue Ridge Graphics is the only apparel screen printer in the U.S. to hold this certification, and says it has been focused on sustainable, environmentally-friendly business practices for many years.

“Making sure we keep our people healthy, healthy chemicals, reducing chemicals,” Jason Kulick said. “All of our business decisions have that lens of being good environmental stewards.”

Kulick says their next move involves using water and algae-based inks for printing.

