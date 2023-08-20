Rockingham County Fair completes milestone of 75 years of tradition

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Fair wrapped up its 75th year on Saturday. The blend of carnival games, agriculture, and customized cuisine is a Rockingham County tradition people look forward to every year.

“It’s fun to come to the fair when there are not very many people here. We’ve been coming to the fair every year, since my kids were small. This year, my kids are too big to go with me, so we came early to enjoy all the displays and things,” said Rockingham County Fair Attendees Laura Walsh & William Hoag.

The annual fair is a piece of the community’s rich history, and an event the community plans for every summer. With plenty to do, see, and taste, the Rockingham County Fair has something for everyone.

“I hope they don’t lose the magic of all of the animals, and all of the petting zoos, and all of the kids from the area getting to interact with the animals. They do a good job. They have some big names for concerts, but it’s still a fair. It’s a hometown county fair and that’s important,” Walsh & Hoag said.

Walsh and Hoag are a couple who come to the fair no matter what.

The fair has evolved over the past 75 years, but it remains a staple in the community.

“Seeing the community work together, and to get to the last day and everybody still smiling and laughing and having fun, that’s the largest highlight for me, too.” Rockingham County Fair President Keith Sheets said.

The Rockingham County Fair is considered the largest county fair across all of Virginia. As the festivities wrap up, organizers look forward to the next one.

