Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Turning Hot

Dry pattern into next week
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUNDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s and plenty of sun. Staying sunny but turning hot with highs in the upper 80s to the low 90s. Hot but still not humid. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. Clear and pleasant for the night. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine starting the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very hot with the sunshine, highs in the low to mid 90s but not humid. Increasing clouds likely into the afternoon.

Partly cloudy and warm into the evening, still into the 90s. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with lows into the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warming fast in the morning with temperatures warming into the 70s. Very hot, partly cloudy for the day behind a dry front. Highs into the upper 80s to around 90. Hot and potentially turning slightly humid depending on the position of high pressure to our west. Staying clear during the evening and still warm, into the 80s. A few more clouds overnight but remaining dry and warm with lows into the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A warm start with temperatures into the 70s. Sunshine early. Becoming partly cloudy and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Not as hot and also not humid. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. Lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures starting the day into the 60s. Temperatures rising into the 70s with afternoon clouds and sun. Highs into the upper 80s to near 90. Partly cloudy and warm during the evening with temperatures falling into the 80s. Overnight lows into the mid to upper 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rico has officially been retired from the line of duty.
Former ACSO K9 reunited and retired with handler
The daycare was hoping to be open for kids who feel they do not have a place that meets their...
Every Child Early Learning Center fighting for second chance at denied permit
Postal inspectors investigating potential mail theft at local post offices
Postal inspectors investigating potential mail theft at local post offices
Corporal Jamie Haske and her son Officer Desmond Haske are working together for the Vancouver...
‘Very proud’: Mother and son working together on police force
Horses seized from Mt. Jackson are on the road to recovery at Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue...
‘Light has come back to their eyes’ seized horses recovering

Latest News

WHSV Weather
WHSV Weather Saturday 8-19
WHSV Weather
WHSV Weather