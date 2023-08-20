SUNDAY: A pleasant start with temperatures rising into the 60s and plenty of sun. Staying sunny but turning hot with highs in the upper 80s to the low 90s. Hot but still not humid. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. Clear and pleasant for the night. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

MONDAY: Plenty of sunshine starting the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very hot with the sunshine, highs in the low to mid 90s but not humid. Increasing clouds likely into the afternoon.

Partly cloudy and warm into the evening, still into the 90s. Partly cloudy and warm overnight with lows into the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Sunny and warming fast in the morning with temperatures warming into the 70s. Very hot, partly cloudy for the day behind a dry front. Highs into the upper 80s to around 90. Hot and potentially turning slightly humid depending on the position of high pressure to our west. Staying clear during the evening and still warm, into the 80s. A few more clouds overnight but remaining dry and warm with lows into the mid to upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A warm start with temperatures into the 70s. Sunshine early. Becoming partly cloudy and very warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Not as hot and also not humid. A very warm evening with temperatures in the 80s. Lows in the low 60s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures starting the day into the 60s. Temperatures rising into the 70s with afternoon clouds and sun. Highs into the upper 80s to near 90. Partly cloudy and warm during the evening with temperatures falling into the 80s. Overnight lows into the mid to upper 60s.

