Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Two people arrested after traffic pursuit

By Makenna Leisifer
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Two people arrested in a traffic pursuit.
Two people arrested in a traffic pursuit.(MGN)

Wayne County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Saturday, August 19, 2023, at approximately 11:39 p.m., a Trooper from the Wayne Detachment attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of Paddle Creek Road and Robertson Branch Road, for an equipment violation.

A traffic stop was attempted, and the vehicle fled, leading to a vehicle pursuit.

After approximately half a mile, the vehicle stopped, and the driver surrendered. The driver, Christopher Fowler, 30, from Fort Gay, WV, was taken into custody without further incident, along with the passenger, identified as Amber Lemaster, 24, from Grayson, KY.

Christopher Fowler was charged with Fleeing in a Vehicle, Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm, Defective Equipment, Driving on a Suspended/ Revoked Driver’s License, No Insurance, and Expired Registration.

Amber Lemaster was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both suspects were transported to the Western Regional Jail, pending arraignment. These charges will be adjudicated in Wayne County, WV.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The daycare was hoping to be open for kids who feel they do not have a place that meets their...
Every Child Early Learning Center fighting for second chance at denied permit
The enthusiasm is there for multiple businesses, knowing that the uptick in sales and are here...
Downtown businesses feel uptick during college move-in weekend
A proud moment people have of the 75-year milestone that it is a result of being in touch with...
Rockingham County Fair completes milestone of 75 years of tradition
(STOCK)
‘Swatting’ a major issue for Virginia schools last year, report
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home

Latest News

According to the American Diabetes Association, one in seven people may be living with diabetes...
Sentara RMH hosting diabetes support groups, prevention classes
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Dry Pattern Continues
Three people died in a two vehicle car crash on Interstate 95 at the 88-mile marker in Hanover...
Police identify three victims after deadly two car accident on I-95
Fire in Altavista.
Two cats killed in Altavista house fire
Birthdays and Anniversaries - August 21