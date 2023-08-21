CDC: Fentanyl is the number one cause of drug overdose

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Strength in Peers offers support for people suffering from drug addiction to avoid overdosing on Fentanyl.

Aug. 21 is National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, bringing light to the importance of staying safe and avoiding fentanyl. Strength in Peers is an organization dedicated to helping people suffering from drug addiction get the resources they need to make a recovery and avoid overdosing on Fentanyl.

Lindsey Eye, program manager for comprehensive harm reduction, said people can get fentanyl testing strips to help determine if their batch has any traces of fentanyl in it. She said people of all ages can be affected by fentanyl poisoning, even if they weren’t taking opioid drugs.

“High School students, college students or even if you’re children are grown, when something is new comes out I’ll hear it each time that I don’t do that or my friends don’t do that,” Eye said. “I’ll say You may be in a situation when someone has done that and you maybe be the one who’s reliable to potentially save their life.”

Eye said teenagers and college students who die from fentanyl poisoning often were under the impression they were taking drugs like Adderall to help focus on their exam. She said pill presses from drug dealers can often be used without cleaning and fentanyl can be under the guise of any prescription pill someone tries to use recreationally.

Eye said Strength in Peers works with people of all walks of life to find the recovery path they need, she said some of the workers were former users that help tell their story and get addicts the support they need when no one else will do it.

Strength in Peers offers Narcan training, giving people the knowledge on how to administer Naloxone in case someone is having suffering from an overdose around them. Eye said it’s better to know how to use Narcan and never have to use it, then not having Narcan when someone needs it the most.

Eye said Narcan is not the only solution to an overdose. She said if anyone is administered Narcan, emergency services should also be called. She said Narcan brings people back, but doesn’t wipe away overdoses completely.

