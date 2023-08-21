Dry Pattern Continues

MONDAY: Plenty of sun and refreshing to start the day but temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Turning partly to mostly cloudy at times but still a fair amount of sunshine for the day. Very hot with the sunshine, highs in the low to mid 90s but not humid. Petersburg and Moorefield into the mid to upper 90s. Likely more sun later in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy and very warm into the evening, still into the 90s early on. Increasing humidity, slightly humid for overnight with a crossing front. Partly to mostly cloudy and warm overnight with lows into the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: More clouds early with temperatures warming into the 70s, slightly humid early. Very hot, decreasing clouds for the day behind a dry front and likely a bit hazy. Highs will range. Likely low to mid 80s north of Woodstock in the Shenandoah Valley. Mid to upper 80s south as well as our West Virginia locations. Any lingering early humidity will be gone quickly into the afternoon. Partly cloudy during the evening and still warm, into the 80s but very pleasant. A few more clouds overnight but remaining dry and mild with lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

WEDNESDAY: A mild start with temperatures into the 60s. Partly to mostly cloudy and very comfortable. Warm with highs in the low 80s. Many of our mountain locations may stay in the 70s with the clouds, and not humid. A mild evening with temperatures in the 70s. Pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds and pleasant with temperatures starting the day into the 60s. A very warm afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and highs into the mid 80s. Increasing humidity during the day and breezy. Partly cloudy and warm during the evening with temperatures still in the 80s, humid. Overnight lows into the low 60s.

Another front at the end of the week will not only lead to a very hot and likely humid day Friday, but could bring the potential for a few storms between Friday and Saturday. At this time rain does not look to be widespread and keep expectations for rain low. Will continue to monitor. Behind the front, more refreshing temperatures move in by Sunday.

FRIDAY: A warm start with temperatures in the 60s and plenty of sun. Adding a few clouds for the day and turning hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s. Petersburg and Moorefield likely in the upper 90s and breezy. A very warm evening with temperatures still in the 90s to start. Warm overnight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warm to start with temperatures into the 70s. Decreasing clouds for the day and warm, but dropping humidity behind a front. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A pleasant night with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

SUNDAY: A refreshing start to the day with temperatures in the 50s and a mix of sun and clouds. Staying partly cloudy for the day and warm with highs around 80. Not humid. A comfortable evening with temperatures in the 70s and pleasant overnight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

