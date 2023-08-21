Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Former Trump attorney agrees to $100,000 bond in Georgia election case

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the...
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks as he visits the Iowa State Fair, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By Tim Darnell and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A $100,000 bond agreement has been reached for John Eastman, one of former President Donald Trump’s attorneys and one of Trump’s 18 co-defendants in the sweeping Fulton County indictment.

A $10,000 bond agreement also has been reached for Scott Graham Hall, the Atlanta-area bail bondsman accused of being involved in commandeering voting information that was the property of Dominion Voting Systems from Coffee County in south Georgia.

These are the first reported bond agreements that have been reached in the case. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee, who has been assigned the cases, has signed both bond agreements.

Trump and 18 others were charged Monday with 41 counts tied to efforts to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election. Willis has given Trump and the others named in the indictment until Friday to surrender.

Fulton County officials and representatives for the nation’s 45th president are reportedly set to meet this week to determine when - or even if - Trump will appear in person to be booked at the Fulton County jail.

The main charge Trump faces in Georgia: 'Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations.' (Source: CNN/NATIONAL ARCHIVES/POOL/NEWSMAX/POOL VIA WSB/WGCL/WSB)

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
‘Swatting’ a major issue for Virginia schools last year, report
The daycare was hoping to be open for kids who feel they do not have a place that meets their...
Every Child Early Learning Center fighting for second chance at denied permit
The enthusiasm is there for multiple businesses, knowing that the uptick in sales and are here...
Downtown businesses feel uptick during college move-in weekend
A proud moment people have of the 75-year milestone that it is a result of being in touch with...
Rockingham County Fair completes milestone of 75 years of tradition
Nearly a dozen rattlesnakes had to be removed from an Arizona home.
Firefighters help remove family of rattlesnakes from home

Latest News

FILE - Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during an NCAA college football news conference...
Harbaugh informs team he will serve 3-game suspension for NCAA violations, AP sources say
This image taken from police body cam video shows a police dog attacking Jadarrius Rose, 23, of...
Prosecutor asks judge to throw out charges against Black truck driver mauled by police dog in Ohio
FILE - The Cuba Region champion Little League team from Bayamo, Cuba, rides in the Little...
Cuban coach goes missing at Little League World Series
FILE - The Capitol building is shown in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023.
Group of House conservatives unveils demands to support spending bill and avoid shutdown
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden board Air Force One at Reno-Tahoe International...
Biden heads to Maui for an emotional day of meeting wildfire survivors and emergency workers