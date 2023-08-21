Groups raise concerns as W.Va. hydrogen project picks up steam

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - On Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice (R - W.Va.) and other state officials announced that Houston-based Fidelis New Energy has chosen Mason County as the site of the Mountaineer GigaSystem, a $2 billion hydrogen energy project.

The project is expected to use natural gas to produce hydrogen that will be used, at least in part, to power the Monarch Cloud Campus, a datacenter Fidelis intends to build alongside the GigaSystem. In total, the project is expected to create over 4,000 construction jobs while in progress and 800 full time jobs when complete. Gov. Justice said during his announcement of the project that this economic development won’t come at the cost of the environment. “I can promise you this: that we’re going to be wise in what we do,” the governor said. “We’re not going to endanger our environment. We’re not going to endanger our way of life.”

The crux of how state officials and Fidelis say the Mountaineer GigaSystem will maintain carbon neutrality while also being the largest user of natural gas in West Virginia is carbon capture and sequestration -- the process of containing carbon and storing it underground so that it doesn’t enter the atmosphere.

Some maintain that carbon capture and sequestration is a promising means by which to avoid the climactic pitfalls of the carbon emissions released by burning fossil fuels. “Ultimately, almost anything that is below ground ends up above ground, with the Earth’s tectonics and so on, but we can be pretty confident that we can find sub-surface reservoirs that would be stable for human timeframes, hundreds of years, a thousand years, and hopefully by that time we’ve controlled the climate change drivers,” said Ben Ebenhack, Petroleum Engineering and Geology Chair at Marietta College, though Ebenhack does caution that “the [carbon] capture is more opaque to me; I don’t really know the capture technologies very well.”

Others aren’t so confident in the technology or in the ability of West Virginia regulators to safely oversee its implementation. On the day of the announcement of the Mountaineer GigaSystem, a coalition of 17 state and national groups authored a letter to the Environmental Protection Agency advising the federal agency to deny West Virginia’s request for regulatory primacy over Class VI injection wells -- the wells into which carbon is injected for storage.

The groups write that the technology of carbon capture and sequestration is imperfect in the best hands. “Potential health impacts from geologic carbon storage include contamination of water resources, induced earthquakes, and unintended migration of carbon dioxide and brine via existing oil and gas wells,” they write, citing a report from the Congressional Research Service. In West Virginia, they argue, that technology won’t be in the best of hands due to an understaffed and underfunded state Division of Environmental Protection that “lack[s] the expertise and experience to properly manage the Class VI program. They point toward a 2019 analysis from the National Resource Defense Council that found myriad issues in state regulators’ management of existing injection wells in the state, including a lack of proper permitting for well operators and abandonment of wells without proper plugging.

Eric Engle, Board President of Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action, one of the 17 groups to sign the letter to the EPA, said the question of Class VI primacy could have a major impact on the planned hydrogen project in Mason County, as well as other potential projects in the state that will use carbon capture and sequestration. “If primacy is granted to the state of West Virginia, there’s going to be a lot less, or at least less effective, regulatory oversight, so things are going to get moved along too quickly,” Engle said. “Permitting’s going to happen too quickly; money’s going to be spent too quickly, and they’re just going to rush into this investment, because that’s what we’ve seen state regulators do.”

Groups including the West Virginia Manufacturer’s Association called on the EPA to grant Class VI primacy to West Virginia earlier this year. You can read more about the EPA’s permitting guidelines for Class VI wells here.

