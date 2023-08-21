Hotel Madison pushes for flexibility between JMU-centered sold-out weekends

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison University wrapped up the move-in weekend featuring 4,750 new students. Families took advantage of what Harrisonburg has to offer as students prepare for the first day of class.

Hotel Madison’s Director of Sales & Marketing, Martha Fraser, confirmed that all 230 rooms were sold out for move-in weekend and multiple parent weekends and home football games are already booked up.

Staff anticipated the demand, wanting every parent to have a chance to visit this school year.

“We don’t want to see them waiting until Christmas break for their students to head home for a visit so we’ve been reaching out to our parent loyalty program members and reminding them that there are a lot of additional dates over the fall that they come visit their students,” Fraser said.

Staff at the hotel say they are glad students are back since they make up a large percentage of their workforce.

Hotel Madison also wants to do their part in keeping tourism fresh by adding a pizza bar for lunch hours (11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). Fraser said the idea is for students to have a nice off-dining hall meal.

The hotel is home to classes for hospitality and sports management, enjoying how they make revenue in every corner of the business and serving as many people as possible.

