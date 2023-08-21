Cream of the Crop
JMU professor, students part of groundbreaking physics research

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Physicists describe how the universe works at its most fundamental level through a theory called The Standard Model. In recent years scientists from around the world, including a James Madison University Professor and several students, have contributed to groundbreaking discoveries, challenging the theory.

“We are measuring that precession to unprecedented precision. Parts per billion,” physicist and JMU professor Dr. Kevin Giovanetti said.

Dr. Giovanetti is a professor in JMU’s physics and astronomy department, and one member of a team of 200 scientists who for over the last decade, have been researching into measurements of a particle called a muon. The Muon g-2 experimenters examine the precession of muons that are subjected to a magnetic field. If there is inconsistency, it could show the Standard Model is incomplete and in need of revision.

“We experience muons in terms of cosmic rays because when particles hit the outer atmosphere they produce muons and muons are cascading down as part of the stuff that’s coming down from the universe,” Dr. Giovanetti said.

Dr. Giovanetti and the rest of the team have worked out of the U.S. Department of Energy’s Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory in Illinois. He and his students contributed alongside the University of Virginia, to construct a power management system for the experiment.

“If you were to go into the ring, which is where the experiment is done, and look at the detectors which are mounted on the inside of this ring you would see a panel about that big and a box behind it with our supplies. They’re referred to as the JMU power supplies,” Dr. Giovanetti said.

The latest results were announced in early August, revealing the most precise measurement of a muon to date, called ‘g-2′.

“We know where the muon is, we know exactly what the field is that it’s experiencing and we can calculate in principle what we expect that muon to do,” Dr. Giovanetti said.

The discovery now setting up a showdown between theory and experiment.

“Believe me, every single physicist in the world would be totally excited if we could break the Standard Model. It’s more interesting to break a fundamental theory than it is to confirm it, at least at this stage,” Dr. Giovanetti said.

The next steps are to publish the results of the last two runs of the experiment, which will come out in 2025. As Dr. Giovanetti reflects on the experience, he says although the research team is large, over the years they have become like family.

“You’re always questioning whether or not, am I making an impact? Am I making a contribution? Am I smart enough to deal with all these brilliant people? If you feel comfortable in your collaboration it’s a very positive thing,” Dr. Giovanetti said.

