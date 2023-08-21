JMU women’s soccer blanks UNC Greensboro 3-0

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday, James Madison women’s soccer took down UNC Greensboro 3-0 to win the Fairfield by Marriott Invitational.

The Dukes improve to 2-0 on the season after notching back-to-back wins at Sentara Park. JMU redshirt senior Ellie Johnson scored her first two goals as a Duke, while junior Amanda Attanasi found the back of the net for the third goal of the night.

James Madison returns to the pitch on Thursday for a road test against Virginia Tech. This match will be streamed live at 7 p.m. on ACC Network.

