Major student housing complex proposed off of Port Republic Road

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A developer seeks to bring a major project to Harrisonburg that would add more student housing along Port Republic Road. It would be built on a property at the road’s intersection with Devon Lane.

DCI Partners LLC hopes to build a convenience store, restaurant, and parking garage on the property with 119 apartments built over them. The project called Forest Hills Tower requires a special use permit and some proffer amendments for the property.

“There’s a gas station and a convenience store, the building that exists there. They’re planning to raise or take down that entire area and redevelop completely brand new on that upper half of that hill closest to the intersection of Devon Lane and Port Republic Road,” said Harrisonburg Deputy Director of Community Development Thanh Dang.

The property is zoned for business and the developer does not seek to change that, which is why it needs a special use permit to build the apartments. The city’s comprehensive plan has the property marked for mixed use development which the project would fall under.

“Mixed use development could be a combination of commercial, non-residential, and residential uses on a site, in a block, in a general area. The density of 24 dwelling units per acre is kind of the recommendation that the comprehensive plan calls for,” said Dang.

The developer has already completed a traffic impact analysis and would have to work with the city to offset its traffic impact if the project is approved.

“The city has already had plans to do improvements that would include making Hunters Road right in right out only, adding a traffic signal, crosswalks, pedestrian crossing at the intersection with Bradley Drive. Some other widening efforts are going to be made for turn lanes and things like that as well,” said Dang. “When this development came to city staff to review and provide feedback on we knew that we needed to marry up the timeline of the construction of the two projects, the city’s capital improvement project as well as this development project.”

City staff have been working with the developer on zoning ordinance requirements for parking, landscaping, and building height for the project.

“Kind of a unique thing with the special use permit that is being requested for the multi-family apartments is that the development plan the developer is submitting will be used as the basis for approvals and site design and things later. So in a way they’re locked into what they’re showing so we’re working through all those details to make sure that if they got the approval from city council it is actually buildable and meets the requirements of our other regulations.

The proposal will go before the Harrisonburg Planning Commission on September 13. You can find the full project proposal here.

