Multiple people charged after altercation in Augusta County, Sheriff’s Office says

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) said multiple people were charged after an incident allegedly involving weapons happened in Augusta County.

According to the ACSO, the incident happened on August 19 when deputies responded to the 800 block of Old Greenville Rd. for a reported disturbance. It was reported that a male suspect with a knife was trying to enter the residence, the ACSO says, and minutes later, a second 911 call was received from that male suspect stating that shots had been fired.

The ACSO says when deputies arrived, there were three juveniles and one adult at the house, and they said an early investigation revealed that threats had allegedly been made over the phone. The Sheriff’s Office said that a male and female juvenile went to the house and that the male allegedly had a knife and was trying to get into the home.

The ACSO said a man inside the home went outside and reportedly shot into the ground multiple times. The adult man was identified as 19-year-old Jason Monahan from Roseland, and as a result of his involvement during this incident he was charged with 18.2-56.1, Reckless handling of a firearm and 18.2-371, Contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to the ACSO. Monahan was released on bond.

The Sheriff’s Office says the male juvenile, that will not be named, was charged with 18.2-51, Attempted Felonious Assault, 4 counts of 18.2-57, Assault and Battery, Police Officer, 18.2-91, Breaking and Entering with intent to commit a felony, 18.2-137, Destruction of Property, and 18.2-460, Obstruction of Justice.

According to the ACSO, when deputies arrived on scene of the initial incident, a physical altercation between the juvenile suspect and multiple deputies reportedly happened. Ultimately, the juvenile was released to his parent to seek medical attention, and criminal petitions were obtained while the juvenile was seeking medical attention. When additional deputies attempted to serve the criminal petitions on the juvenile at Augusta Health, a second altercation ensued, resulting in additional charges, the ACSO says.

Charges were obtained on Leslie Amanda Martin, 42 from Waynesboro for two counts of 18.2-460, Obstruction of Justice for interfering with an arrest during the second altercation, the ACSO says.

