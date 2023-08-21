One injured after shots fired in Harrisonburg, police looking for suspect

Cream of the Crop
The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information from the public following an evening shooting that left one person with serious injuries.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 2:28 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) says they are asking for tips after a shooting in Harrisonburg on August 20.

According to the HPD, at around 10:45 p.m. near the intersection of East Market Street and Linda Lane, a person reportedly fired multiple shots into a vehicle at a red light. The HPD says the driver in the stopped car was hit once, and was flown to UVA Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Monday morning.

It is believed to be an isolated incident between two people, who the HPD says knew each other.

Detectives from HPD’s Major Crimes Unit are working to identify the suspect and suspect vehicle. Anyone with information about this incident can contact Detective Dyer at 540-437-2680, or Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).

Tips can be provided anonymously

