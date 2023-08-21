Police identify three victims after deadly two car accident on I-95

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating a two-car crash that left three people dead and one with severe injuries on Interstate 95.

The incident happened on Saturday just after 2 a.m. at the 88-mile marker in Hanover County.

Police say a ram pickup truck crashed into the back of a Nissan Sentra that was stopped for unknown reasons in the highway’s center lane.

Three people have died in a two car accident on Interstate 95 at the 88-mile marker in Hanover County. (WWBT)

The victims have been identified as 18-year-old Andrea Michelle Rodriguez Guillen, 24-year-old Francisco Eleazar Orellana Reyes, and a 16-year-old female.

All three occupants were residents of Annapolis, Maryland and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Another occupant who was Identified as 21-year-old Carlos Alberto Sandoval Velasquez, also from Annapolis Md., was transported to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ram suffered no injuries.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

