RCPS just a few bus drivers short heading into new school year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - School will be back in session in Rockingham County on Wednesday. As Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) prepares for students return it continues to deal with a bus driver shortage like most other school divisions in the area and around the U.S.

RCPS said it is in a similar position to where it was a year ago with driver staffing the school division is just a handful of drivers short from where it wants to be.

“When we start school on Wednesday we should have every one of our routes covered. We have about 200 routes we run everyday between our regular ed buses, our special education buses, and our cars and vans that we have on the road,” said RCPS Transportation Director Chris Sours. “To be fully staffed, I mean if we had about five more drivers then we would have everything covered at this time. With that being said we would have the ability, if we had another 10 or 15 drivers we’d be in much better shape.”

Sours said that if RCPS was able to add 10 to 15 more drivers it could bring back some bus routes that had to be combined in recent years due to the ongoing driver shortage.

“We could kind of alleviate some of the concerns that are on some of the school buses which may be a little bit of over crowding or the length of time that the routes run, things like that. If we had 10 to 15 we’d be in great shape,” he said.

Last year RCPS received grant money to be used on recruitment bonuses for bus drivers which Sours said was a big help.

“Basically if you were a current employee at the time within the school system then we could use some of that money to give you a bonus if you recruited somebody to come on board and drive for us and signed a contract to stay with us for a little while. The new driver who came on board also was able to receive a bonus after being here for a certain amount of time,” he said.

RCPS has around 165 regular school buses that operate each day. Only about five of which will begin the year with substitute drivers. The school is prepared to adjust as needed during the year.

“We do have quite a few teachers, some administrative staff, myself, some folks in our Central Office who all have their appropriate endorsements, appropriate licenses to be able to fill in and drive buses when we need to,” said Sours.

Sours said the tough part with hiring bus drivers has been trying to grow the number of drivers on the roster as opposed to just maintaining current staffing levels.

“Our issue that we keep running into is that if we have seven drivers who resigned we may have five or six that come on board. So it’s hard to get ahead,” he said.

Considering the bus driver shortage around the area and the nation RCPS is optimistic about where things stand.

“We haven’t consolidated a lot. We have added a double in the mix here or there to kind of help with our driver shortage, I mean hopefully some of that will fix itself when we have more people coming on board. We have another training class coming up at the end of September so hopefully with that we’ll be able to get some more drivers on hand,” said Sours.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools also start backup this week. Its school buses are handled by the Harrisonburg Department of Public Transportation which currently has just 41 school bus drivers despite being budgeted for 58.

