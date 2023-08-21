Sentara RMH hosting diabetes support groups, prevention classes

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In Virginia, 631,194 people are living with diabetes, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Those recently diagnosed with the disease may be looking for resources or just a friendly face, and Sentara RMH is hosting free monthly support groups, focused on prevention and self-management.

Holly Huffman, Sentara RMH Diabetes services quality coordinator, says the hope through the sessions is to create a space for open conversation and questions during what can be a stressful diagnosis.

“If you have other people that are dealing with diabetes and hear what they’re doing it just makes you feel like you’re not alone. That you can help each other with ideas for recipes maybe getting a walking group together, just phone a friend for support when you’re having those down days,” Huffman said.

The department of health also says that 2.1 million adults—more than 1 in 3—have prediabetes. And more so, 9 out of 10 people do not know they have it.

Sentara RMH also hosts an in-person Diabetes prevention program (DPP) starting in September. Huffman says DPP is a lifestyle change program that focuses on healthy eating and physical activity, that meets 26 times over the course of one year.

To learn more about Sentara’s diabetes support group, you can call 540-689-1001. To register or learn more about the diabetes prevention program, call 540-689-1197, or email Laura Williamson at lrwilli1@sentara.com.

