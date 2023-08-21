Street closures and parking information announced for “Block Party in the ‘Burg” August 26

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and James Madison University Orientation have announced the 2023 “Block Party in the ‘Burg” on Saturday, August 26 from 2:30 - 4:30 PM in downtown Harrisonburg. The event will temporarily impact Main Street traffic and some parking options.

All parking decks and the municipal lot by Turner Pavilion will remain open, and businesses, including the Harrisonburg Farmer’s Market, will remain open during their regular Saturday business hours, according to the announcement.

During the event, students will walk from campus along S. Main Street starting at 2 PM. While there will be higher pedestrian activity downtown, parking will be ample and available. Shoppers and diners are encouraged to access parking decks and municipal parking lots via S. Liberty St. and Mason St. For more information about the day’s events, please visit https://www.downtownharrisonburg.org/block-party.

