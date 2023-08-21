Cream of the Crop
Sunflower Fest gearing up despite drought conditions

By Cora Dickey
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Page County is gearing up for its fourth annual sunflower fest. According to its alliance for community action, at least 30 vendors are ready for another year of festivities.

The drought conditions are affecting the area, but organizers are confident that sunflowers will survive because of their resilience.

“There’s a lot of heads on the sunflowers, a lot of buds. We expect them to pop open, we just expect to be a little shorter than in years past. When we check the fields, we check them a couple of times a week. We’re excited — we’re looking forward to September 2,” Page County Alliance for Community Action Program Director Megan Gordon said.

Gardeners in the Valley confirmed that intense heat helps ripen sunflowers to their full beauty.

One of the main differences in the event this year is the cover charge of five dollars for each car set to provide for the existing substance misuse programs.

Attendees are still able to pick as many sunflowers as they want, and organizers are asking for any and all possible donations once in the field.

