‘This really raises the bar.’ JMU unveils renovated Convocation Center

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Take a look outside the Convocation Center at James Madison University and it doesn’t appear much has changed if you’re just going off the eye-test.

All of those thoughts are forgotten as soon as you step inside.

JMU officials unveiled the renovated athletic facility on Monday. While the renovated Convo will primarily serve as the new home for women’s volleyball, the facility is so much more. Other sports like track & field, lacrosse, field hockey, along with men’s and women’s soccer, have all moved their headquarters to The Convo, a project that cost approximately $22 million according to JMU.

Head volleyball coach Lauren Steinbrecher and the program got to break in the facility this past weekend during a scrimmage against Virginia. She says the facility already feels like home.

“I think that was my biggest question moving into the facility. We were by far the toughest place to play at Godwin in the CAA and Sun Belt,” said Steinbrecher. “It was fun when we scrimmaged UVA a couple days ago to see how packed it was and how loud and intimidating it is.”

Fifth-year setter Caroline Dozier says The Convo has been incredible.

“It’s awesome. Godwin was definitely a special place but this place is just elevated,” says Dozier. “I mean having everything here all at once. Everything we really need, spending all day here has been awesome.”

The Convo has all the modern bells and whistles such as state of the art locker rooms, training facilities, study halls, and meetings rooms. Perhaps the biggest beneficiary of the facility is track & field. Inside the facility is an indoor track with a regulation size long-jump pit and pole vault area.

“We were all over the place to train,” said Delethea Quarles, the Director of Track & Field and Cross Country at JMU. “We had to be creative to get it all done. On a daily basis to have this to come to when it gets cold, we can be here inside in the warm and still not miss any kind of training. We’ll get to utilize the track, we have the throws area, the pole vault, the jumps, everything we can do in this building.”

One of the perks of The Convo is the facility is in close proximity to all the sports team’s competition headquarters, like Sentara Park and the Field Hockey Complex. With so many teams in close proximity, this allows for unity among the athletic department.

“The girls feel 100% valued,” says JMU field hockey coach Christy Morgan. “It creates a greater connection between them and us because they got to walk past our offices to get to the locker room everyday. When we’re walking to the copy machine, we’re connecting with other coaches, it’s created so many great things even beyond the facilities. It’s created great connections also.”

Coaches agree that this will give JMU an advantage when recruiting future student-athletes.

“I’ve coached in a lot of different conferences, I’ve coached in ACC and Pac-12. This is better than a lot of those facilities,” says JMU women’s soccer coach Joshua Walters Sr. “In my eyes it puts us in a different stratosphere almost.”

JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne says renovating The Convo to its current state helps return the building to its intended use. When the building was under construction in the early 1980s, Bourne says the The Convo was meant to be a fieldhouse. However, in the middle of construction, university officials elected to make The Convo home to men’s and women’s basketball.

“I’m not sure anybody else in the Sun Belt has anything like this in terms of the quality of the experience across the board for all their programs,” said Bourne. “This really raises the bar.”

JMU says the space that was getting utilized by the teams at Godwin Hall will revert back to academic spaces for The University.

