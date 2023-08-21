UVA researchers using sound waves to try combat cocaine addiction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Researchers at UVA Health want to see if sound waves can help people suffering cocaine addiction.

A test subject would receive non-invasive sound waves to a part of the brain researchers say play a big part in forms of addiction. The sound waves would go on the head by the part of the brain called the insula for 10-15 minutes. After, the subjects would see if they crave the drug.

“We’re hoping with this tool that is so precise, and very well tolerated to target these specific areas of the brain and try to regulate them back to normalcy if there is such a thing,” Dr. Nassima Ait-Daoud with UVA Health says.

UVA has received $5 million from the National Institutes of Health.

