Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say

By Monica Watkins
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Mount Vernon Police say a woman tried to hide from officers inside an oven.

Officers say they went to a home on Mill Street after they saw Seliena Shoultz’s car parked outside.

Shoultz had an active felony warrant for her arrest out of Warrick County.

After knocking on the front door, police say Shoultz stopped answering them.

According to officials, once police got inside and into the kitchen of the home, they found her inside the oven.

Shoultz is charged with having a felony warrant and resisting law enforcement.

