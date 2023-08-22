Dayton still searching for new town manager

DAYTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Dayton continues to search for its next town manager.

The town has been operating with an interim town manager since December with Earl Mathers serving in that role for the last several months. The town has extended its application deadline for the position to September 7.

“There were other municipalities that were further along in the interview process than we were so many of our applicants that we had received interest from were already deep into other municipality processes,” said Dayton Mayor Cary Jackson. “We felt that since there were other municipalities and a lot of people have already applied and or are deep in the interview process with them that we would extend ours hoping that we would get additional qualified applicants to be able to interview.”

Mayor Jackson is the only current town council member who was also on the council when Dayton’s last full time town manager Angela Lawrence was hired and he said the process is very similar this time around.

“We used the Berkley Group for that candidate search as we are this time. We were very happy with the professionalism and the number of qualified applicants that the Berkley Group presented to council for interviews and we don’t expect it to be any different this go around,” said Jackson.

The council will meet with the Berkley Group to select final candidates to interview on September 22.

“We’re very interested in somebody that does have experience as a town manager, somebody that’s going to be able to be out and communicate and have positive relationships with both the businesses and the citizens of Dayton and work well with staff,” said Jackson.

Whoever the town manager ends up being will have plenty to do when they step into the role.

“Currently one of the big things that council and staff have been working on is to secure land for a future water storage facility. We have our water treatment plant now and one of the other needs the town has is to be able to store water for the uses that Cargill has, we want to have ample storage capabilities, it’s something that’s been a need for a while,” said Jackson. “We continue to replace water lines and sewer lines, working on side walks, a lot of that general maintenance that council has felt so strongly about.”

The town council plans to interview final candidates for the job on October 9.

