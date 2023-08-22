DMV: 274 people killed in alcohol related accidents across Virginia

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Law enforcement agencies across the Commonwealth are sending extra patrols at night until mid September to prevent people from driving intoxicated on the roads.

As part of the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, law enforcement agencies in Virginia are increasing their presence in localities to help prevent drunk driving and stop people from dying in drunk driving accidents.

According to the DMV:

There were 6,910 alcohol-related crashes in Virginia. A 2.4% increase from 2021. 274 people were killed in these accidents, a 10.9% increase from 2021. 4,174 injuries were reported from these crashes, a 1.2% decrease from 2021.

There were 14,247 DUI convictions in Virginia.

There were 12,959 people tested who had a blood alcohol content (BAC) of 0.08 or greater in the Commonwealth. A 3.9% increase from 2021. The average BAC of drivers tested was 0.155. According to Alcohol Addiction Centers, a 0.15 BAC is “very high” and people often will struggle to walk and talk. Their reaction speeds and judgement quality are also decreased.



Lt. James Snyder is the patrol division lieutenant at Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. He said being aware of your sobriety and having either a ride home or designated driver can save a life.

“It could save your life as well as the life of somebody else. Folks are out here driving with children in their cars,” Snyder said. “You know it could always be worse especially when there is a crash involved. You can look at serious things if you crash under the influence and hurt someone else. You could look at murder charges or something else. It’s not worth it, It doesn’t pay to drive intoxicated.”

As of Aug. 22, the Shenandoah Valley has seen 189 alcohol-related crashes in the Valley this year.

Harrisonburg/Rockingham County has had 75 alcohol-related crashes. 29 people were injured and one fatality was reported.

Shenandoah County/Page County has had 39 alcohol-related crashes. 17 people were injured and two fatalities were reported.

Staunton/Augusta/Waynesboro has had 71 alcohol-related crashes. 63 people were injured and 2 fatalities were reported.



Lt. Snyder said people pulled over and charged with a DUI will spend at least a night in jail if not more.

“There is mandatory jail time depending on your blood alcohol content,” Snyder said. “You will definitely spend that night in jail. Then there are court fees and fines, attorney fees, so it’s not cheap.”

Snyder said having a BAC over the legal limit is an automatic DUI but people under the legal limit can still face similar penalties.

“I’ve personally arrested people under the legal limit but their ability to drive a vehicle was poor,” Snyder said. “There was enough to file the charge for driving under the influence.”

Snyder said jail time isn’t the only punishment someone with a DUI can face.

“They can lose their privilege to drive for up to a year. They can also be ordered to have a breath machine in their vehicle that they will have to blow into each time they operate a motor vehicle for a while,” Snyder said. “Their insurance is going to take a big hit, that’s the big thing. insurance companies may even cancel their insurance policy.”

