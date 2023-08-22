JMU’s Christy Morgan to be inducted into National Field Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison field hockey head coach Christy Morgan received a prestigious honor on Monday morning.

Morgan found out she’ll be inducted into the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

The head coach is no stranger to accolades. She’s already a member of the United States Field Hockey Association Hall of Fame, James Madison University Hall of Fame, Old Dominion University Sports Hall of Fame and Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

“When I got the call, I was stunned and super excited,” said Morgan in a news release. “I think the group of coaches who have been inducted before me have been great leaders and coaches, and I am happy to be a part of that esteemed group. This is an honor and a privilege to be inducted into the National Field Hockey Coaches Hall of Fame – it’s a prestigious group and I am truly blessed.”

During her 18 seasons as the head coach at JMU, Morgan has a career record of 226-132-2, a .628 winning percentage, which includes multiple NCAA Tournament appearances.

Morgan and the rest of the honorees will be recognized on January 11, 2024, at the NFHCA Awards Dinner.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.