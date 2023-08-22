Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Las Vegas visitor wins 10 separate jackpots in 2 days, totaling over $2M

The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.
The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.(mbbirdy/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A guest at a popular Las Vegas Strip resort won 10 separate jackpots in two days, the casino said.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, won five slot jackpots Friday night at Caesars Palace for a total of $1,052,500 in winnings.

However, the luck didn’t stop there.

Caesars said the same guest then won another five jackpots on Saturday for a total of $1,020,331.

The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831, the company said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information from the public following an...
One injured after shots fired in Harrisonburg, police looking for suspect
Two people arrested in a traffic pursuit.
Two people arrested after traffic pursuit
The Sheriff's Office released details about an alleged altercation on Old Greenville Rd.
Multiple people charged after altercation in Augusta County, Sheriff’s Office says
Three people died in a two vehicle car crash on Interstate 95 at the 88-mile marker in Hanover...
Police identify three victims after deadly two car accident on I-95
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say

Latest News

A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers save 8 people trapped in cable car dangling above canyon in Pakistan
A teenager from Minnesota out fishing this summer hooked a billfold with $2,000 in cash....
14-year-old hooks wallet holding $2,000 while fishing
Ra'Miyah Worthington, 1, died after police say she was left in a hot car outside her day care...
Police: Driver arrested after 1-year-old dies from being left in hot car at day care
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in South Texas, causing power outages in Corpus Christi
Drone footage shows what is left of a Mooresville home that collapsed following an explosion...
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say