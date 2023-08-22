Man in custody after barricade situation in southeast Ohio

UPDATE 8/21/23 @ 11:20 p.m.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is in custody Monday night after law enforcement attempted to enter a home, after reports of a domestic violence situation.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says the call came in, just after 6 p.m. Monday to dispatchers about an incident at a home in the 1600 block of Herman Road in Green Township.

Deputies say Robert Kormanik, 70, ran into the home, barricaded himself inside for a number of hours and refused to come out.

Investigators say the Sheriff Department’s Special Response Team was called to the scene to help in capturing Kormanik.

Sheriff Champlin says the team was finally able to enter the home and take Kormanik into custody just after 9 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Post 27, Gallia County E.M.S and the Gallia County Fire Department were all on scene aiding in the standoff situation.

ORIGINAL STORY

