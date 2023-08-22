Cream of the Crop
Man in custody after barricade situation in southeast Ohio

It happened on Herman Road, just off of county Road 141, in Green Township.(Gallia County Sheriff's Office)
By Cody Wilson
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 10:01 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
UPDATE 8/21/23 @ 11:20 p.m.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man is in custody Monday night after law enforcement attempted to enter a home, after reports of a domestic violence situation.

Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin says the call came in, just after 6 p.m. Monday to dispatchers about an incident at a home in the 1600 block of Herman Road in Green Township.

Deputies say Robert Kormanik, 70, ran into the home, barricaded himself inside for a number of hours and refused to come out.

Investigators say the Sheriff Department’s Special Response Team was called to the scene to help in capturing Kormanik.

Sheriff Champlin says the team was finally able to enter the home and take Kormanik into custody just after 9 p.m.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Post 27, Gallia County E.M.S and the Gallia County Fire Department were all on scene aiding in the standoff situation.

ORIGINAL STORY

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Law enforcement have been on the scene of a barricade situation Monday evening in Gallia County, according to 911 dispatchers.

They say it happened on Herman Road, just off of county Road 141, in Green Township.

Additional details are unavailable, but we’re working to get more information.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

