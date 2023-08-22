Man in custody for attempted drowning of Sheriff’s deputy

UPDATE: 08/22/2023 @ 5:53 a.m.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) -- Officials in Scioto County tell WSAZ Richard Turner, who was wanted in connection with an attempted drowning of a Scioto County sheriff’s deputy has been apprehended.

WSAZ is working to learn more details, but we can tell you it happened sometime around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The initial call came in around 6 p.m. Monday for three squatters on someone’s property along Big Doney Road.

According to Scioto County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Blaine Duduit, Richard Turner came out of the house and confronted the deputy, and the two ended up in the pond. According to a criminal complaint, Turner is accused of placing the deputy in a head lock, holding the deputy’s head under water. Officials say the deputy briefly lost consciousness after swallowing water. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released Monday night.

The deputy’s name has not been released at this time.

Turner has been charged with obstruction and felonious assault.

This is a developing story.

UPDATE: 08/22/2023 @ 12:04 a.m.

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman has released the identity of a suspect accused of trying to drown a deputy Monday evening.

Sheriff Thoroughman said Richard Turner, the man accused, is also known as “Peck.” The sheriff says he is not in custody. As of after midnight, Turner remained at large.

Attempted drowning of a Deputy; suspect on the loose (Scioto County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff said the incident happened in a “small dirty pond” in the Franklin Furnace area. It was reported just before 6 p.m. Sheriff Thoroughman said the initial call came in as three squatters on someone’s property along Big Doney Road.

According to Scioto County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Blaine Duduit, the suspect came out of the house and confronted the deputy, and the two ended up in the pond. The suspect held the deputy’s head under water, and the deputy briefly lost consciousness. He was taken to the hospital where he was treated and released Monday night.

Two other people in the vacant house, a male and female, have been taken into custody and are being held in the Scioto County Jail.

Turner is believed to have taken off into the woods. Deputies say he is known to law enforcement and has a criminal history.

Our crew at the scene reported an “enormous” law enforcement presence, including a helicopter circling the rural wooded area. Neighbors are understandably on edge with all of the activity and the suspect loose.

Attempted drowning of a Deputy; suspect on the loose (WSAZ/Andrew Colegrove)

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - According to Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman, a suspect tried to drown an officer Monday night before going on the run.

The Sheriff says this attempted drowning happened along Big Doney Road, just outside of Franklin Furnace.

Sheriff Thoroughman says the officer is recovering, and the suspect is not in custody.

