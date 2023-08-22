Man suspected of stealing rental car, ramming into state police vehicle after pursuit

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A DeWitt man is in police custody after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended in Petersburg on Tuesday.

Virginia State Police says they received word of a vehicle being stolen from Avis Budget Rental. Avis used GPS to track the vehicle - a 2023 Cadillac CT5 - at the Sleep Inn off Willis Road in Chesterfield mid-morning.

A pursuit started at the hotel after 9:30 a.m.

“Agents, along with marked units, attempted to stop the vehicle as it traveled south on Route 1,” VSP said in a news release. “The pursuit was terminated at that time as troopers lost sight of the vehicle. A short time later, the vehicle was located again as it took southbound Interstate 295 and a traffic stop was attempted.”

Police say the suspect disregarded the lights and sirens and continued to I-95 northbound from I-295.

The suspect traveled on Wagner Road, “where the suspect vehicle rammed a Virginia State Police-marked patrol vehicle.”

“The trooper and the Petersburg City Police Department Officer, who was in the vehicle with the trooper - as a part of the Governors Bold Blue Line Program - when it was struck, were uninjured,” police said.

Police say the vehicle came to a stop a tenth of a mile before Route 460, but the driver continued to refuse commands to exit the vehicle and stated that he was armed.

“Virginia State Police Tactical Team responded to the scene and was able to extract the driver, 45-year old Derrick Chandler from DeWitt, Va., from the vehicle,” state police said Tuesday afternoon.

Chandler, 45, was wanted for grand larceny out of Chesterfield County and had an active protective order against him.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.