Neighbors rally in opposition to proposed Rockingham County developments

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A group of neighbors in Rockingham County have banded together to voice their opposition to two large housing developments proposed off of Boyers Road.

The projects in the county’s Stone Spring area would bring over 600 new housing units and one of them will go before the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday.

“I’ve lived adjacent to this property all my life, my daddy moved in in ‘80 and I’ve raised my sons there. So I’m definitely concerned about the issues as far construction, light pollution, noise pollution,” said Sarah Baker, who lives next to one of the proposed development sites.

The property next to where Baker lives could soon be the site of a 280 unit apartment complex. She and her neighbors are concerned about many things including the loss of natural beauty and potential congestion.

“It’s going to hurt to see all the wildlife and all the greenery that I think most valley citizens love and hold dear go away. You know we very much value being stewards of the Earth,” said Baker. “When those buildings get put in and everything is concreted over the heat reflects off of that, it’s going to be hot. Our schools are already overcrowded.”

Baker isn’t the only one worried about the number of people who could one day be living on the property that is currently occupied by trees and farmland.

“This is a lot of density in a small piece of land and we just are very concerned about basically bringing the city to rural Rockingham County. We’re not ready for it,” said Thomas Buck, who lives near the proposed development site.

One of the biggest concerns for those living in the area is the increase in traffic that the developments would bring.

“The traffic study that VDOT did says they’re going to go from 95 vehicles per day out of Boyers Road here to 1900 for the first project and then the second project is even more units,” said Buck. “It’d be 610 rental units in here on basically 50 acres. The total will add 4,000 cars to the daily traffic count out here.”

To offset the traffic impact the developer has agreed to fund the creation of an R-cut median at the Stone Spring-Boyers Road Intersection. However those living nearby worry that will only make things worse.

“We all have to exit going right, go to the top of the hill, and make a U-turn onto an already busy street to go back toward the hospital. That creates all kinds of problems for emergency vehicles, that creates all kinds of problems for everyday drivers,” said Chip McIntyre, a resident of the Preston Lake subdivision across Stone Spring Road from the development site. “To create more U-turns and more U-turns doesn’t exactly make a lot of sense. That one needs to be stopped, there needs to be an entirely different solution other than that R-turn to have people make U-turns on an already busy street.”

The neighbors met with their County Supervisor Rick Chandler on Monday to share their concerns and said they had a very good conversation. They hope he will echo them to the rest of the board.

“Let’s stop and take a deep breathe. Nobody is saying we don’t want affordable housing that’s not the issue, the issue is we want to make a safe friendly environment for where we live without destroying the beauty and the rural area you see behind me. There’s no reason they both can’t coexist,” said McIntyre.

County Supervisors will hold a public hearing on the 280 unit proposal on Wednesday night. The second proposal for 330 units has not yet gone before the Rockingham County Planning Commission.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.