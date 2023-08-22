Owner of Rask Florist scheduled to appear in court next week

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Staunton florist was scheduled to appear in Staunton Circuit Court on August 22, but upon her attorney’s request, the court date has been rescheduled, according to court officials.

Luanne Goodloe, owner of Rask Florist, is accused of embezzlement and obtaining money on false pretenses, according to court documents.

Goodloe had moved Rask Florist to Springhill Road after the location in downtown burned down last year.

She was charged in January after the owner of new building reported equipment missing. Court officials said Goodloe is scheduled to appear in court next week for a plea hearing.

