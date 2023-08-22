Shenandoah Valley Pride Alliance believes burlesque & drag still deserves a home

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shenandoah Valley Pride Alliance’s President, Russell Love, said the Pride events have to happen so every identity and lifestyle is appreciated.

“It’s about the entire community and showing love and respect for all of us at the same time regardless of gender or race, we choose as far as relations all about the community,” Love said.

The SVPA stress that both burlesque and drag are cherished because of the long history they have.

“To keep drag alive and prominent as it is, we do our festival not for the drag, but we also do our other shows to keep it in alignment,” Love said.

While some financial support got canceled for other agencies, public support has kept drag shows going during and after Pride Week.

“In the fall, we’ll transition back to the Ridge Room — they’ll do brunches, two shows on Sundays once a month. In January, we have Miss Gay Harrisonburg, so there are many things going on,” Love said.

Members and allies of the LGBTQIA+ community understand that burlesque and drag get a bad reputation in some areas, but leaders in the area say they are hoping to make it a staple because of the impact it has.

“It’s not just a little drag show, it’s Business being brought into our community people do not realize it in our community. Rhinestone Productions, their spouse does the majority of the wig for RuPaul’s Drag Race contestants,” Love said.

The festival will stay put this year for Pride Week.

“We are 100% community, so the community can help with things during the event and volunteer besides coming out. It’s not just about advocates and allies. Everyone can be a part of the activity,” Love said.

The Shenandoah Valley Pride Fest is happening September 16.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.