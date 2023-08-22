Sunken tugboat off North Myrtle Beach coast towed back to shore

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Salvage operations off the coast of North Myrtle Beach have wrapped up after a tugboat stuck at sea for almost two weeks was towed.

The tugboat is back on shore after it sank on Aug. 8 about 2.5 miles offshore, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Three crew members aboard the sinking 59-foot tugboat were rescued by Horry County Fire Rescue personnel.

After being lifted, de-watered and inspected, the boat was towed Monday to a shipyard in South Carolina for further inspection.

“Investigations into the circumstances regarding the incident are ongoing,” the U.S. Coast Guard Sector Charleston stated in a Facebook post.

A half-mile safety zone that was put in place during the salvage operations is no longer in effect, according to the Coast Guard.

It was determined that the boat was in 30 feet of water and had 5,000 gallons of diesel fuel onboard. All of the vents on the boat were eventually sealed and reinforced to minimize pollution risks.

The Coast Guard previously said the salvage team would work to recover the boat and the fuel. In an Aug. 11 update, the Coast Guard said there were currently no reports of shoreline impacts.

