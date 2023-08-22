Waynesboro’s BOOST Tourism Grants awarded to 9 recipients

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Stephanie Duffy, Project Manager, Economic Development and Tourism, said the goal of this grant is to support new marketing efforts for events and initiatives that bring people into Waynesboro from outside a 50 mile radius.

“We go through an application process and then we have criteria that we score on, which includes economic impact, tourism reach, marketing reaching and financial need,” said Duffy.

Duffy said the city has offered this grant for over ten years.

“Grants were eligible for up to $3,000. We had grant awards ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 this year,” Duffy said.

According to Duffy, they go through the application process every year.

“We form a review committee, we go through the process of grading them based on the criteria. We are able to meet and figure out how to best allocate the $15,00.00 that we have to work with. In some cases they get the full 3,000 and some cases that is not needed,” Duffy said.

Duffy said they offer other support for applicants who may not have received funding, and added that there were nine grant recipients this year and eleven applicants.

“This year we added some eligible criteria like professional photography and bringing influencers in could be an eligible expense that someone could apply for the grant for,” said Duffy.

Historically the grant was offered to events festivals, but Duffy said, over the years they found a need for other initiatives.

The grant recipients are, The Bowman House B&B, Virginia Chili Blues and Brews Festival, Fall Foliage Art Show, Lightwell Survey Winery, Virginia Reggae Freedom Festival, Waynesboro Riverfest, and Virginia Institute of Blacksmithing.

