Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits
Nominate a Teacher of the Month

Waynesboro’s BOOST Tourism Grants awarded to 9 recipients

Fall Foliage Art Show, one of the grant recipients.
Fall Foliage Art Show, one of the grant recipients.(WHSV)
By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Stephanie Duffy, Project Manager, Economic Development and Tourism, said the goal of this grant is to support new marketing efforts for events and initiatives that bring people into Waynesboro from outside a 50 mile radius.

“We go through an application process and then we have criteria that we score on, which includes economic impact, tourism reach, marketing reaching and financial need,” said Duffy.

Duffy said the city has offered this grant for over ten years.

“Grants were eligible for up to $3,000. We had grant awards ranging from $1,000 to $3,000 this year,” Duffy said.

According to Duffy, they go through the application process every year.

“We form a review committee, we go through the process of grading them based on the criteria. We are able to meet and figure out how to best allocate the $15,00.00 that we have to work with. In some cases they get the full 3,000 and some cases that is not needed,” Duffy said.

Duffy said they offer other support for applicants who may not have received funding, and added that there were nine grant recipients this year and eleven applicants.

“This year we added some eligible criteria like professional photography and bringing influencers in could be an eligible expense that someone could apply for the grant for,” said Duffy.

Historically the grant was offered to events festivals, but Duffy said, over the years they found a need for other initiatives.

“This year we added some eligible criteria like professional photography and bringing influencers in could be an eligible expense that someone could apply for the grant for,” said Duffy.

The grant recipients are, The Bowman House B&B, Virginia Chili Blues and Brews Festival, Fall Foliage Art Show, Lightwell Survey Winery, Virginia Reggae Freedom Festival, Waynesboro Riverfest, and Virginia Institute of Blacksmithing.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Harrisonburg Police Department is seeking information from the public following an...
One injured after shots fired in Harrisonburg, police looking for suspect
Two people arrested in a traffic pursuit.
Two people arrested after traffic pursuit
The Sheriff's Office released details about an alleged altercation on Old Greenville Rd.
Multiple people charged after altercation in Augusta County, Sheriff’s Office says
Three people died in a two vehicle car crash on Interstate 95 at the 88-mile marker in Hanover...
Police identify three victims after deadly two car accident on I-95
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say
Woman hides in oven to avoid arrest in Posey Co., police say

Latest News

Rask Florist in Staunton
Owner of Rask Florist scheduled to appear in court next week
Anyone with information is asked to call state police at 804-609-5656.
Man found dead on road after hit-and-run in Caroline County
Richard Kavin Register, 29, is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, public...
Report: Myrtle Beach man dropped baby on pavement to ‘toughen’ it up
DMV: 274 people killed in alcohol related accidents across Virginia