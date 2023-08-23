Cream of the Crop
Arrest made following Sunday shooting in Harrisonburg

(Associated Press (custom credit) | AP)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Police Department (HPD) has made an arrest following a Sunday shooting on East Market Street.

HPD arrested Timothy Leach, 43, of North Carolina.

In a press release, HPD said Leach is charged with aggravated malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied vehicle, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Leach is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail.

